Kevin Nash Would Want Sasha Banks in Early nWo, Talks Importance of Theme Music

Kevin Nash discussed which WWE female star he’d have wanted in the early nWo in a new interview on The Hashtag Show. Nash singled out Sasha Banks immediately as the person he’d have wanted in the famous WCW stable. He also talked about how important theme music is in a wrestler’s success; you can check out highlights and the full video below:

On what current female wrestler he’d want in early nWo: “Gotta be Sasha … I thought her match at SummerSlam that she lost, I thought the psychology was amazing at the end. I mean, there was some thought put into it. There were several times she had her in the, ‘Is she gonna tap, no she doesn’t tap.’ And they just worked it back and forth. And I thought, ‘I’m not seeing that anywhere else.’ I mean, I’m seeing it here, I’m seeing it in her match. And she’s, you know, she’s very attractive. I mean, that goes without saying. But she has that swag, you know. She’s the total package.”

On the importance of wrestler’s theme music: “Yeah. Because to me, when you have a match. The first thing that happens that gets a response is your theme music. So they hear that first note. I used to tell Scott that all the time that his Razor Ramon music was sweet. I said, ‘You know why you’re gonna get over?’ We were stoned one day, I said, ‘You know why you’re gonna get over?’ He said, ‘Why?’ I go, ‘Because you’ve got sweet theme music.’ He looked at me like, ‘What?’ But it was just like — and he did, you know? So you get that pop. Then you get the pop when he goes through the curtain. And then he had the swag. Then it’s like, wipe his feet, go in, do his cha-cha-cha, and then he could [go].”

