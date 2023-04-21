Kevin Nash Wants Roman Reigns To Hit 1,000 Days as Universal Champion

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and said he hopes the reign gets to 1,000 days. Roman’s close, as he’s currently at 964 days. Nash compared the run to Cal Ripken’s 2,632 consecutive game record in baseball.

He said: “That close to 1,000 you have to. It would be like if Ripken had turf toe and had taken a day off. There’s certain milestones and now he’s close to 1,000. You’re only gonna be as successful as your f***ing top guy, and Roman’s the top guy right now. Roman has the cool factor. Roman’s your money guy.”

He added that he thinks WWE not committing to a top champion in the past was what hurt their business in the 90s, as well as his own run on top. He added: “If I would’ve beaten Bret [Hart] out of the shoot, I think absolutely Diesel has a much better f***in run, but the fact that they wouldn’t commit and put the f***in eggs in the basket … I think that it hurt me and I think that they weren’t ready to make that commitment.“