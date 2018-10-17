Quantcast

 

Kevin Nash Weighs in on WWE Crown Jewel Controversy

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Nash

– Kevin Nash shared his thoughts about the controversy surrounding WWE holding Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Twitter. Nash posted to his account to suggest that the world should “push Saudi Arabia to progress” in response to the alleged murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi and, when asked by a fan what WWE should do about Crown Jewel, said they should honor their contract. You can see his posts below.

WWE is facing heat over its deal with the Saudi government and Crown Jewel being set for November 2nd in Riyadh, with US Senators calling for the company to suspend its relationship with the country.

