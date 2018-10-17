Kevin Nash Weighs in on WWE Crown Jewel Controversy

– Kevin Nash shared his thoughts about the controversy surrounding WWE holding Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Twitter. Nash posted to his account to suggest that the world should “push Saudi Arabia to progress” in response to the alleged murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi and, when asked by a fan what WWE should do about Crown Jewel, said they should honor their contract. You can see his posts below.

WWE is facing heat over its deal with the Saudi government and Crown Jewel being set for November 2nd in Riyadh, with US Senators calling for the company to suspend its relationship with the country.

9-11 was conducted by 15 of the 19 attackers who were Saudi's, our response was to attack Afghanistan and Iraq. Now a hit squad is responsible for the death of a Saudi Journalist. Should we hit Yemen and Iran. We'll never know the truth. Let's push Saudi Arabia to progress. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 17, 2018