Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar

On his most recent Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shone a spotlight on the WWE storyline that has his attention currently (via Wrestling Inc). According to Nash, he’s not going to miss Raw any time soon based on the brewing rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Nash also praised Lesnar’s skill and precision during his beat-down of Rhodes. You can listen to the full podcast and find some highlights from Nash below.

On Lesnar’s skill as a performer: “Brock is fucking — I mean, Jesus, he’s so fucking special. He lands him [Rhodes] as about perfect as you can land him on those [steel steps]… He takes you off his shoulder and basically holds you in the air to make sure that you’re gonna fucking land where he wants you to.”

On why he’s not going to miss Raw for the foreseeable future: “The logic for me is there’s never going to be a ‘Monday Night Raw’ that has more eyes on it probably in the next eight months. Put it this way, I know for a fact Monday, I’m going to watch to figure out what the fuck’s going on.”