Kevin Nash Explains Which Wrestlers Were ‘The Most Instrumental’ In His Career
January 13, 2025 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about who taught him the most early in his career and were instrumental to his success. He credited both Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall with helping him out.
He said: “Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] were the most instrumental because when I was the Diesel character and was the bodyguard outside. It was just the three of us traveling that I just basically watched the entire process. How you talked about the match in the car, how you went into the building, changed the things, went to the ring, worked the match, came back, tweaked, took out, so it was just from a psychology, work — just to learn the proper way to do the whole process.“
