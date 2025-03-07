Kevin Nash Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is One Of the Best Workers Of All-Time

Kevin Nash believes that Hulk Hogan is one of the best workers ever, and he recently explained why. Nash spoke on his Kliq This Podcast about what a “worker” means to him and why Hogan was one of the best in the game.

“I appreciate the athleticism [of wrestlers today],” Nash began (per Wrestling Inc). “But when I watch somebody come down there and throw punches before they send the guy off and do the athleticism?”

He continued, “But work-rate doesn’t mean f**king doing a bunch of moves. Work-rate means telling a story – one of the best workers of all time was Hogan… You watch him against The Rock in Toronto, and I mean, you know that’s working! That’s the work. The work isn’t whether or not you can do a f**king, like, land a Moonsault. That tells me that you f**king either spent time on a trampoline.”