– Count WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash as another guy who believes Chris Jericho might someday return to WWE. During the latest edition of his Kliq This, Nash expressed his belief that he wouldn’t be surprised if Jericho were to eventually return to WWE.

Nash stated on Jericho (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’m just saying that they’re [WWE] going to grab the guys … you know, Chris [Jericho] is just … I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t grab Chris. I just think that Chris is … what’s Chris now, 55? 53? When I came back and wrestled Paul [Triple H], I was 55 or 56.”

Jericho signed a contract a contract extension with AEW last year. It will keep him in AEW through the end of 2025.