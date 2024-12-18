Kevin Nash Says Recent WWE Controversy Isn’t Why It’s Popular Again, Credits Endeavor

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash spoke about the resuregence in popularity in WWE and credit Endeavor for the increase in fan interest. He did not agree that the recent controversy is what brought fans back to the company.

He said: “Nah. I think that’s a very ‘I live in the wrestling bubble’ view of the world. I’m sorry man, it’s very difficult, I did it for thirty years, it’s very difficult for me to watch professional wrestling. Somebody shitting on somebody, that’s the news headline and that makes me watch, it’s not gonna draw me to becoming somebody that watches it on a weekly basis. I think the fact that number one Endeavor got involved, I just think it was time for somebody besides Vince to be in charge of the company. I think it was a lot to do with Endeavor and they wanted to put different eyes on it. To me, it’s like stock car racing. If all of the sudden somebody in the France family gets charged with some kind of sex [charge], it ain’t going to make me want to watch fucking stock car racing. I’m not gonna watch NASCAR. There ain’t nobody that doesn’t know what pro wrestling is, that doesn’t know NASCAR is.“