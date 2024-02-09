Kevin Nash Doesn’t Think WWE’s Netflix Deal Is In Trouble Over Vince McMahon Allegations

WWE has been shaken by the allegations against Vince McMahon, but Kevin Nash doesn’t see it hitting the company as a whole too hard. Nash weighed in on WWE’s business side and how it might be affected by the lawsuit filed against McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE on the latest episode of Kliq This, saying that McMahon and Laurinaitis being out of WWE will alleviate many of those concerns.

“I’m not gonna throw the baby away with the bathwater,” Nash said (per Wrestling Inc). “Vince has said he’s done … that’s been alleviated. Johnny no longer works for the company. I don’t know who else is involved in this but … it seemed to me that everybody that was brought up has been disassociated with the company.”

Nash continued, “I think the company is … an amazing juggernaut. They just signed a huge Netflix deal and I just don’t see Netflix pulling out of this.”

Netflix signed a $5 billion, 10-year deal with WWE for the rights to Raw starting in 2025. The company’s CCO said said something similar to Nash’s comments earlier this month when asked about the lawsuit, saying of McMahon, “He’s gone. So he’s not there. He’s gone.”