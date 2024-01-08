Kevin Nash Believes WWE Wants Roman Reigns To Pass Hulk Hogan’s Title Record

Speaking on Kliq This (per Fightful), Kevin Nash discussed The Rock’s return to WWE and how it impacts Cody Rhodes getting a rematch with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Here are the highlights:

On the approach to Reigns vs. Rock: “Unless Roman fucking does the complete heel thing and tells him to get in line. He said, ‘Maybe I’ll sit at the head of the table.’ Didn’t say that Roman was gonna get up and play musical chairs and let him sit down. What if he cut a [promo], ‘Fuck you, you part-time motherfucker. I don’t give a fuck if we’re related, not related.’ Then fucking Rock could come back and say, ‘Shit, I only worked three less matches than you last year’ [laughs].”

On his belief that WWE wants Reigns to pass Hulk Hogan’s 1,474-day reign as WWE Champion: “Bottom line is, there’s four spots. I don’t see them taking the belt off of Seth, and I don’t see them taking the belt off of Roman. Don’t you think that they want Roman to pass the Hogan [record]? There’s no upside in having Dwayne go over. I think Dwayne would do the job. Much like Hogan did for Dwayne in Toronto, give him that monster fucking rub.”