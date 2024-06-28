Kevin Nash Weighs In On Wyatt Sicks’ Raw Debut, Shane McMahon-AEW Rumors

Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on the Wyatt Sicks’ WWE Raw debut and the rumors than Shane McMahon is interested in appearing in AEW. The WWE stable debuted at the end of the June 17th episode of Raw, while McMahon was rumored last week to have “reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster” about a potential appearance in the company.

On the latest episode of Klig This, Nash talked about both topics in conjunction with each other. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On the Wyatt Sicks’ debut: “Couldn’t get a feel for it, they really didn’t do anything … I think that it’s more of a tribute to Bray, I think it’s thinking out of the box. I think it gives you more possibilities because it has gotten very wrestling, and I mean it’s just, I don’t know where it’s going to go, but let me put it this way, I’m much more interested to see where that’s going than I am if Shane [McMahon] shows up on AEW.”

On rumors of Shane being interested in appearing in AEW: “To me, at this point, it doesn’t matter what he brings because there’s 11 laps left in the Indianapolis 500 and AEW doesn’t have a car on the track yet.”