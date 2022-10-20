Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away

Kevin Nash’s son has passed away at just 26 years old. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful passed along the announcement that Tristen Nash passed away. No cause of death was noted.

Tristen and his father were recently working together on the Kliq This podcast. The full statement shared by Sapp reads:

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

On behalf of 411, our deepest condolences to the Nash family.

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022