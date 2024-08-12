wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Comments on 10 Years in WWE, Grayson Waller Calls Him A ‘Simp’

August 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens acknowledged his ten-year anniversary of signing with WWE, which got him mocked by Grayson Waller.

Waller replied: “Huge congrats mate! It’s a shame we don’t get this Kevin Owens anymore. Instead we get you simping for Cody Rhodes and being handed pity title matches #SimpOwensSimp

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading