Kevin Owens Comments on 10 Years in WWE, Grayson Waller Calls Him A ‘Simp’
August 12, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens acknowledged his ten-year anniversary of signing with WWE, which got him mocked by Grayson Waller.
Waller replied: “Huge congrats mate! It’s a shame we don’t get this Kevin Owens anymore. Instead we get you simping for Cody Rhodes and being handed pity title matches #SimpOwensSimp”
