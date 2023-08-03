Kevin Owens Says 2018 Was a Low Point For Him, Felt Like a ‘Crash Test Dummy’

Kevin Owens says that the year 2018 was a low point for him in WWE and reflected on why in a recent interview. The WWE star spoke with TNT Sports for a new interview and talked about that point in his WWE career; you can check out the highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On why that year was a low point for him: “2018 I thought was a really low point for me in WWE because I remember I wasn’t doing stuff that I thought was as important as it could’ve been. I thought I wasn’t being showcased the way I should be, which is something that everybody at one point in their career is going to go through and feel, right.”

On falling down the card during his feuds with Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman: “Nothing against those guys, but literally, I was just a crash test dummy. I did very well because I gave everything I had into it. But, it also took a toll on my body a lot, and at the end of 2018, I was like, ‘I think I need some time [off]’ because I wasn’t enjoying any of it.”