Kevin Owens and AJ Styles Give Their Thoughts On Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor

In an interview with Comicbook.com, both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles commented on the news that Tony Khan is the new owner of Ring of Honor, which was revealed last month.

Owens said: “Honestly, for me the biggest sense of relief beyond the talent there that are now going to get to keep work, or some of them — I don’t know exactly what the details are — but to me it’s the video library they have. The previous owners seem to have no interest giving access to people. Like I tried. I’m like, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen my Ring of Honor stuff in a while.’ I went on the website, I signed up for the Honor Club they had because I figured I’ll go back and watch my stuff. The backlog was up to 2016 and that’s it. But from 2002 or whatever to 2015, some of the most incredible professional wrestling with guys that are here now and making this industry what it is today, they had all of that available to them and they just never seemed to have any interest in giving access to people. And hopefully the new owner has the intention to doing that, and I think he does. And just for that, I think it’s tremendous. But, the more opportunities there are in this industry more people get to make a living and a good living at it, I’m all for it.”

Styles added: “I think that’s a good thing (that it’s sticking around). A lot of library videos and whatnot, matches they have in there. So I’m glad someone’s getting some use out of it.“