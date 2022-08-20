wrestling / News
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
You ready for @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn IN MONTREAL at #SmackDown – a thread? Yeah you are!!! Listen to the pop!!! #WWEMontreal (PS. Enjoy my screaming. I no longer have a voice 😅 WORTH IT!) Part 1: pic.twitter.com/0CGV1m5wAA
— Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022
#SmackDown .@FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Part 2! #WWEMontreal 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/0xgeVzeeZk
— Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022
"Are we allowed to say tabarnak?" (Quebec swearing) 😂👏🏼 #SmackDown #WWEMontreal .@FightOwensFight .@SamiZayn Part 3! pic.twitter.com/vwDngjVJrs
— Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022
.@FightOwensFight's said he wouldn't have been in WWE if it weren't for .@SamiZayn 🥲 So we started a "Thank-you Sami!" chant! #SmackDown #WWEMontreal Part 4! pic.twitter.com/NbOjzPiDvM
— Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022
"You're too good to be anybody's bitch. Including the Tribal Chief!" – .@FightOwensFight at .@SamiZayn #SmackDown #WWEMontreal Part 5! pic.twitter.com/Jc9jDGSFga
— Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022
And here, a wild .@SuperKingofBros appears and tries to get .@FightOwensFight and .@SamiZayn to hug 😂 #SmackDown #WWEMontreal Part 6! pic.twitter.com/vZY4iV0SoB
— Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022
And finally – REJOICE! Part 7: A .@FightOwensFight and .@SamiZayn hug! 🫂 Wholesome. Hoped you've enjoyed this Montreal wrasslin' thread. Thank-you and goodnight! #WWEMontreal #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6ii9PYRAeN
— Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022