Kevin Owens Apologized To Cody Rhodes After 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes faced off in a ladder match at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, and during the match Owens hit Cody with a powerbomb onto a ladder in the corner of the ring. Cody took the bump on the back of his neck and went on to finish the match.

On Episode 2 of WWE Unreal, it was revealed that Owens apologized to Cody after the match and made sure Cody was OK following the bump (h/t Fightful)

Owens to Cody on the bump: “I’m so sorry about the bomb. Because I wanted the ladder to be so that you could just go straight, cause I can’t see where I put you. But you put it the other way, so I kinda had to walk with you, and I didn’t wanna put you too far, so they looked like shit. You ate it on your neck, are you OK?”

Cody’s reply to Owens: “I bounced into the nether realm on the suplex. So I landed and fell forward, I went up and forward. It was crazy. I was blown away where I landed.”

Cody noted that he felt terrible after the match, but was OK and had “no complaints.”

