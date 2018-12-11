WWE News: Kevin Owens Appearance Set, Advertised Smackdown Matches Before WrestleMania, WWE In Elmira Pre-Sale Code

– Kevin Owens will be making an appearance at the Cavalcade of Customs in the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 6-8PM ET. More details here.

– The pre-sale is underway for the Smackdown live event at the First Arena in Elmira, NW on Saturday, March 23rd. The show takes place two weeks before WrestleMania 35. The ode is WWELIVE. Matches currently advertised for the show include Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. title, AJ Styles vs. The Miz, and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch.

– Tickets also go on sale this Friday for a Smackdown live event on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, 2019 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair are currently advertised.