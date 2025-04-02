Kevin Owens Approves of Travis Scott Slapping Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber

It was previously reported that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury at WWE Elimination Chamber after Travis Scott legitimately hit him in the head. In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Kevin Owens expressed his approval for the slap and said that Rhodes had it coming. Prior to Elimination Chamber, Owens feuded with Cody for months over the WWE title.

He said: “I don’t really know what else you could expect from Travis Scott. He did what he knows how to do. He punched a guy right in the face. Personally, I think it was fantastic. Well deserved. Cody had it coming. If only for the selfishness of the pyro, but then all the other stuff too. Travis Scott has my seal of approval.“