wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Shares Artwork For Unreleased KO-Mania VIII Shirt

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 4-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

Kevin Owens was originally scheduled to wrestle at WWE Wrestlemania 41 event but was forced off the card due to injury. Randy Orton will have a mystery opponent tomorrow night.

In a post on Twitter, Owens shared artwork for an unreleased KO-Mania VIII shirt. Every year that Owens has appeared at Mania, he’s had his own special “KO-Mania” shirt, which normally resembles past Wrestlemania posters.

Kevin Owens, Joseph Lee

