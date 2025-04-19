wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Shares Artwork For Unreleased KO-Mania VIII Shirt
April 19, 2025 | Posted by
Kevin Owens was originally scheduled to wrestle at WWE Wrestlemania 41 event but was forced off the card due to injury. Randy Orton will have a mystery opponent tomorrow night.
In a post on Twitter, Owens shared artwork for an unreleased KO-Mania VIII shirt. Every year that Owens has appeared at Mania, he’s had his own special “KO-Mania” shirt, which normally resembles past Wrestlemania posters.
Since this shirt will never see the light of day, here’s what it was going to be this year: pic.twitter.com/PjqDIruB4L
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 19, 2025