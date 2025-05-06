wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Asks Seth Rollins If He Plans on Getting an ‘Insane Spray Tan Job’
– Injured WWE Superstar Kevin Owens asked Seth Rollins a question via social media while watching last night’s WWE Raw. He wanted to know if Seth Rollins plans on following suit with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman by getting a similar spray tan job to match with them.
Kevin Owens wrote to Seth Rollins, “Dear @WWERollins, Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group? Anyway, miss you! 😘 Kevin” You can view his comments below.
Owens is currently out of action and recovering from a neck injury he suffered last year.
Dear @WWERollins,
Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group?
Anyway, miss you! 😘
Kevin
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron, More AAA Talents Reportedly Sign WWE Contracts
- Ted DiBiase Recalls ‘Horrible’ Match Against Ultimate Warrior at 1990 Tokyo Dome Show
- Rikishi Thinks The Rock Was Right To Not Show Up At WrestleMania 41
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’