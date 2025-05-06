– Injured WWE Superstar Kevin Owens asked Seth Rollins a question via social media while watching last night’s WWE Raw. He wanted to know if Seth Rollins plans on following suit with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman by getting a similar spray tan job to match with them.

Kevin Owens wrote to Seth Rollins, “Dear @WWERollins, Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group? Anyway, miss you! 😘 Kevin” You can view his comments below.

Owens is currently out of action and recovering from a neck injury he suffered last year.