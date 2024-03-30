Kevin Owens Says He Asks Shawn Michaels For a WrestleMania Match Every Year

Kevin Owens says he keeps trying to get Shawn Michaels to face him in a match at WrestleMania. Owens revealed on a Fanatics Live Q&A on UpUpDownDown that he’s asked Michaels for a match every year, though he never manages to Michaels to agree.

“I keep bothering Shawn Michaels every year to come back,” Owens said (per Fightful). “He just won’t. He’s so nice about it every year. This year, I texted him, he didn’t answer me for two months and then when he answered me it was to say, ‘Well, I know I’m a little late, but I just had shoulder surgery, so I don’t think it’s happening.'”

He then joked, “You could’ve said no two months ago. You didn’t have to get cut for it.”

Michaels worked his last match at WWE Crown Jewel 2018, teaming with Triple H against Kane and Undertaker.