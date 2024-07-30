Kevin Owens Attends Today’s Marigold Event in Tokyo

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was in attendance at today’s Marigold wrestling event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Promoter Rossy Ogawa shared a photo with Owens earlier via social media. Rossy Ogawa wrote earlier, “WWE superstar Kevin Owens attended the Korakuen event and was delighted, saying, ‘It was a great show.'”

Owens was already in Japan last week to work the WWE tour in the country. Wrestler Myla Grace, who was in action at today’s Marigold event, also commented on Owens’ visit.

Myla Grace wrote on her X account, “Someone asked me last night what would I go back and tell younger me.. I’d like to change my answer please. ‘You’re wresting in Japan and @FightOwensFight watched the show’ 🥹 you’ll never know how much this means to me. #pw_mg”