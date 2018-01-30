 

WWE News: Kevin Owens Is ‘Aware’ He Was Not Legal When Pinned at The Royal Rumble, Clip of Rollins & Reigns From WWE 24: WrestleMania Orlando

January 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Kevin Owens responded to a fan who pointed out that he was not the legal man when he was pinned in his and Sami Zayn’s handicap match against AJ Styles at The Royal Rumble

– WWE has released the following clip online from their recent WWE 24: WrestleMania Orlando special that aired on the WWE Network, it features Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins…

