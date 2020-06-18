Kevin Owens Backs Out of WWE Tapings After Wrestler Has Positive COVID-19 Test

As we previously reported, WWE was forced to cancel tapings on Tuesday after one of the Performance Center recruits tested positive for COVID-19. This resulted in the tapings happening yesterday (except for the June 26 Smackdown) and everyone getting fully tested for the Coronavirus. One person who was not at those tapings was Kevin Owens. According to Fightful Select, Owens decided to back out of the tapings.

WWE had previously told the roster that if they weren’t comfortable showing up for the tapings, they could stay home and not face any repercussions. It was added by Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens, who lives in the area, opted not to come because his wife’s grandfather recently died due to COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks. His family was worried about him working with someone who also tested positive, so he stayed home.

So Owens will not appear on Monday’s episode of RAW. However, it’s believed that he will be back for the June 29 tapings.