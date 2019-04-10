wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Battles Sami Zayn After Smackdown Taping

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens Smackdown 2-26-19

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn went head-to-head after Tuesday night’s Smackdown and 205 Live taping. You can see video below of Owens defeating Zayn in quick order, hitting a Stunner on Zayn for the pinfall. Owens then hit another stunner afterward to end the show.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

