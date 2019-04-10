Kevin Owens Battles Sami Zayn After Smackdown Taping

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn went head-to-head after Tuesday night’s Smackdown and 205 Live taping. You can see video below of Owens defeating Zayn in quick order, hitting a Stunner on Zayn for the pinfall. Owens then hit another stunner afterward to end the show.

Here’s the entirety of the dark match of KO vs Sami pic.twitter.com/fpSNeOmvhp — The Big Taff Man (@TaffMaster) April 10, 2019