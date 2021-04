Kevin Owens Beats Sami Zayn, Stuns Logan Paul at WrestleMania 37 (Pics, Video)

Kevin Owens was victorious in the battle of best friends on night two of WrestleMania 37, and took out Logan Paul for good measure. Owens defeated Sami Zayn on tonight’s show, pinning him in the ring after a little over nine minutes.

After the match, Paul — who was Zayn’s guest at ringside — came in to check on Zayn and then congratulated Owens. Incensed, Zayn got in Paul’s face and got shoved down. After Zayn left, Paul raised Owens’ hand, only to get a Stunner.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our ongoing coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.