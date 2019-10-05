wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Beats Shane McMahon in ‘Loser Gets Fired’ Ladder Match on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
– Kevin Owens has a job in WWE again — and Shane does not — following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Owens beat McMahon in a ladder match on Friday night’s debut on FOX to keep his job and send Shane off into the sunset. You can see pics and video of the match below.
The end of the match saw Owens stop McMahon from ascending the ladder, then hitting a powerbomb onto another ladder set up on the second rope. He climbed the main ladder to unhook the briefcase and win the match, then told Shane he was fired and gave him a Stunner.
The stakes DO NOT get any higher than this!@FightOwensFight. @shanemcmahon. #LadderMatch. RIGHT NOW.#SmackDown @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/LZj5aPahTT
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
With his career ON THE LINE, @FightOwensFight is going right after @shanemcmahon on #SmackDown! #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/DrPdH6AQK4
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
.@shanemcmahon drops a ladder across the SPINE of @FightOwensFight!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1zIkiAnuLP
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
ELBOW THROUGH THE TABLE!!!@shanemcmahon is laying it ALL on the line against @FightOwensFight on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/F4knxthePd
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
When you're career is on the line, you have to pull out ALL THE STOPS!
Case and point: @ShaneMcMahon in this #LadderMatch! #SmackDown @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/6EG5CRe9JM
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
FROG SPLASH THROUGH THE LADDER!!!#SmackDown #LadderMatch @FightOwensFight @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/2Ba9aB1zzY
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
COAST. TO. COAST.@shanemcmahon is looking to END @FightOwensFight's career on #SmackDown! #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/sgmBbW91ja
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
"Hey, @shanemcmahon. YOU'RE… FIRED!"@FightOwensFight is VICTORIOUS on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/PKXW20RECN
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
