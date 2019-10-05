Kevin Owens Beats Shane McMahon in ‘Loser Gets Fired’ Ladder Match on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– Kevin Owens has a job in WWE again — and Shane does not — following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Owens beat McMahon in a ladder match on Friday night’s debut on FOX to keep his job and send Shane off into the sunset. You can see pics and video of the match below.

The end of the match saw Owens stop McMahon from ascending the ladder, then hitting a powerbomb onto another ladder set up on the second rope. He climbed the main ladder to unhook the briefcase and win the match, then told Shane he was fired and gave him a Stunner.