Kevin Owens Was Bummed Not To Be On the WWE Elimination Chamber Card

While Kevin Owens appeared at WWE Elimination Chamber, he was not in an actual match and he said that bummed him a bit. Owens came out at the end of the show and made the save for Sami Zayn, and he told Spencer Love that it was great to have that moment, but that he wished he’d been on the actual show.

“I gotta be honest, not being on the actual show was a real bummer,” Owens said (per Fightful). “There’s no way around that. I really wish I could have been there. But to be a little part of it at the end was great, and to see Sammy get his really big moment they he deserved and to see everybody reacting to him the way they did after all these years, obviously any time he’d show up in Montreal, he’d get a great reaction. But to be in that spot in that moment, for him that was really big. It was great to see that, but not being on the show definitely hurt a little.”

He continued, “But honestly it’s not even just because it’s Montreal. I feel the same way everywhere. Any time we go to Canada and I’m not on one of the shows, I’m like, why am I not on this show? Canada is funny this way where we’ve tried to explain this to people in WWE and other wrestlers and even people in management, but I don’t think they quite grasp that Canada is just one big city in a way for their homegrown guys. Whether we go to Winnipeg or Toronto or Quebec or Vancouver, anywhere across Canada, really, we’re welcome as being hometown guys. That’s really special, so any time there’s a show in Canada and I’m not on it, that hurts a little.”