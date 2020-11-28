WWE News: Kevin Owens Calls Out Roman Reigns to Close Smackdown, Big E. Targeting Sami Zayn

– Kevin Owens has his sights set on Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship, calling out Reigns after defeating Jey Uso on tonight’s Smackdown. Owens defeated Jey Uso in the main event and then called out Reigns who was backstage, sending a message to him as you can see below:

Roman and Jey Uso have woken something inside of Kevin Owens and I, for one, am here for it.

— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 28, 2020