wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Calls Out Roman Reigns to Close Smackdown, Big E. Targeting Sami Zayn
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens has his sights set on Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship, calling out Reigns after defeating Jey Uso on tonight’s Smackdown. Owens defeated Jey Uso in the main event and then called out Reigns who was backstage, sending a message to him as you can see below:
Roman and Jey Uso have woken something inside of Kevin Owens and I, for one, am here for it.
I feel like this has to be what I make my moment of the night video on.
What do you think?
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 28, 2020
– Big E. has his sights set on Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship, making his intentions known on tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Bayley On Deciding It Was Time to Turn Heel, Fighting Hard To Be Able to Do So
- Eric Bischoff On Glaring Difference Between WWE & AEW, Why Both Are Struggling To Grow Their Audience
- Kenny Omega Thought He’d Have to Retire in 2015, Talks Potential Post-Wrestling Career
- Arn Anderson Recalls Degrading Urination Angle With Steve Austin, Vince McMahon Holding Grudge Against Him