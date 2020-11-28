wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Calls Out Roman Reigns to Close Smackdown, Big E. Targeting Sami Zayn

November 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens Smackdown

– Kevin Owens has his sights set on Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship, calling out Reigns after defeating Jey Uso on tonight’s Smackdown. Owens defeated Jey Uso in the main event and then called out Reigns who was backstage, sending a message to him as you can see below:

– Big E. has his sights set on Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship, making his intentions known on tonight’s show:

