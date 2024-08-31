Kevin Owens Says Cody Rhodes’ Knee Is Hurt Ahead of Bash In Berlin On WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens says that Cody RHodes will be working hurt against him at WWE Bash In Berlin. Owens and Rhodes had a face-to-face ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match tomorrow on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. During the back and forth, Owens said that Rhodes has been favoring his knee on the European tour and Rhodes dismissed the concerns. Owens said that he didn’t want to face Rhodes if he isn’t 100%, and Rhodes suggested that Owens still doesn’t want to face him.

The two went back and forth a little more and Rhodes asked if they would still be friends after Saturday’s show. Owens then whispered something to Rhodes before leaving: