Kevin Owens Commemorates Anniversary of WWE Universal Title Win

Kevin Owens won the WWE Universal Championship five years ago today, and he took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary. Owens posted a video to his account in which he discussed winning the title on the August 29th, 2016 episode of Raw after Triple H came down and attacked Seth Rollins.

“Hey guys,” he began. “My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today something pretty cool happened. And then I got on Twitter and I saw that a lot of people were reminding me of what happened there, as well. A lot of people remember it very well. Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. You know, lots of highs, lots of lows, lots of ups and downs, you get it … And the highs are great, but the lows sometimes, are really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this like I am. But I’ve been so lucky, because I’ve really had a great career. And I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this.”

He continued, “And it’s not just them. I have really great friends, really great colleagues to go on that ride with. And I have everybody watching this right now. I’ve been lucky to have a very loyal following along me for that ride. And that’s you guys, today reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. So I figured this was a good time to say thank you to all of you. For being there for the highs, for being there for the lows, just being there for the whole ride. So yeah, thank you all for being there for the last five years and beyond. And on to the next five.”