Kevin Owens on Spending More Time With His Family While Rehabbing His Injury

– CBS Sports.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens this week. Kevin Owens discussed his time off while rehabbing his injury and spending more time with his family. Below is an excerpt from the interview:

“I mean, this is no surprise to anyone who knows me or has been following me for the last decade, really, I spend as much time as I can with my kids and my wife. We live in Orlando now and they love theme parks, so I saw every theme park in Orlando so many times during these months off. Besides that and rehabbing and actually getting the tattoos that I’ve been waiting for several years to get done, I really didn’t do much. I really just concentrated all the time on getting my knees better and enjoying the family the way I don’t really have the opportunity to enjoy them on a consistent basis, you know, when I’m on the road and I’m on the grind.”