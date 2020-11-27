Kevin Owens Comments on NXT Commentary Gig, Praises Kyle O’Reilly

Kevin Owens relished his opportunity to take a quick trip back to NXT this week, and had some high praise for Kyle O’Reilly. Owens posted to Twitter to touch on his appearing on Wednesday show to do commentary, replacing Wade Barrett for the week and hosting a special edition of The Owens Show with Leon Ruff.

Owens posted:

“I really can’t overstate how great it was to be part of last night’s @WWENXT show. Being around that group of extremely talented people is an opportunity I’ll never turn down. Also, Kyle O’Reilly is the best. Happy Thanksgiving, guys!”