Kevin Owens Compares His Last Two WrestleMania Matches, Which Was His Favorite

Kevin Owens has been a part of memorable WrestleMania matches the last couple of years, and he recently compared the two. Owens was a guest on Love Wrestling and was asked about which of the two is closest to his heart. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his different last feelings about the two matches: “It sounds like I’m trying to get out of it easily [from answering the question], but there’s really no words to describe either experience. The best way I can describe it, is when I look back at both of these nights, I kinda can’t believe they happened, you know? That I found myself in those situations, in that spot, getting to do that, and the circumstances [of] both years were so incredible.”

On which of the two was his favorite: “I think it’s still more unbelievable to me that I wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin 19 years after his last match — in the main event of WrestleMania. That’s just … I don’t know. It’s one of those pinch yourself to make sure it’s real kinda moment. I’ve done that a lot over the last year-and-a-half since it happened. But, both those moments are things I’ll look back on when I’m done and think, ‘I was very, very lucky to get to experience those things.'”