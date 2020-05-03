Kevin Owens Confirms He Was Injured At Wrestlemania, Needs X-Ray

In an interview with RDS, Kevin Owens revealed that he suffered a knee injury at Wrestlemania and requires an x-ray to find out how bad it is. He said that he believes it’s a sprain or minor fracture. Here are other highlights:

On WWE being declared essential: “It’s special that we were considered essential in the state of Florida, but maybe it’s a mentality where they think people need such distraction. The great thing about WWE is that it doesn’t require us to be there if we don’t want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present, because I preferred to be at home with my family.”

On the support of his wife: “She never told me to find a more serious job or give up on my dream. She has always been behind me. Without her, without my parents, without my children, I would not be here today.”