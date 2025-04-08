Kevin Owens Still Considers 2025 a Success for His Career

– During a recent interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens evaluated his career in 2025, despite it being shortened due to a neck injury. Owens still considers this year a successful on all things considered. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Even though I had a very short year — in theory — now that it’s, you know, in theory, like, my work is over for this year, I do really love the last four months and the matches I’ve had, the promos. I got to talk sh*t to Matthew McConaughey — that’s pretty cool. Even though, you know, I may not have another match until 2026, I still consider 2025 a pretty successful year all around,” said Owens.

As noted, Kevin Owens announced that he’s stepping away from the ring as he has to undergo neck fusion surgery. At the time, he didn’t have a timetable yet on when he expects to return. As a result of the injury, Owens will no longer be facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.