– During today’s WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff at WWE Headquarters, Kevin Owens crashed the event, with the winged eagle WWE Championship still in his possession. Owens declared himself “the true, rightful WWE Champion,” bemoaning that he wasn’t invited to the press conference. He noted that he snuck into the building, which he said had “terrible security.”

Kevin Owens said at the event, “I belong here! I am your WWE Champion!” Michael Cole, who was hosting the event, said he was confused why Owens was up in the stands and not doing this from a car “like a bum.” Owens responded, “The microphone wouldn’t reach all the way over here. How dare you call me a bum! I’m dressed in the nines again for you!” Security guards then appeared around Owens yelling at him to exit the area.

Owens’ attempted to continue talking but his mic was cut off, and he eventually began exiting voluntarily. He showboated to the crowd a little with the belt and then later said into the camera, “I have the best moveset!” It appears the line was in reference to CM Punk’s recent exchange with Peter Rosenberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. When Rosenberg mentioned the word “moveset,” Punk responded, “It’s garbage. If you say that, you’re an idiot. Especially if you’re a wrestler, and you say ‘moveset,’ That 100% tells me you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.”