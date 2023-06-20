wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Cuts Promo After WWE Raw, Shouts Out AIW And Chandler Biggins
June 20, 2023 | Posted by
Kevin Owens cut a promo following this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Cleveland and gave a shout-out to both AIW and Chandler Biggins. AIW owner John Thorne posted the video of Owens cutting a promo for the Ohio fans, which you can see below.
Owens competed in the main event of this week’s show in a six-man tag team match where he, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes defeated the Judgment Day.
Never thought I’d cry at Monday Night Raw, what a truly incredible moment. pic.twitter.com/bBtOBzqstU
— John Thorne (@JohnThorneAIW) June 20, 2023
Backstage at Raw with Chandler’s mom. pic.twitter.com/WxhyGqFvxH
— John Thorne (@JohnThorneAIW) June 20, 2023
