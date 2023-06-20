wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Cuts Promo After WWE Raw, Shouts Out AIW And Chandler Biggins

June 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens cut a promo following this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Cleveland and gave a shout-out to both AIW and Chandler Biggins. AIW owner John Thorne posted the video of Owens cutting a promo for the Ohio fans, which you can see below.

Owens competed in the main event of this week’s show in a six-man tag team match where he, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes defeated the Judgment Day.

