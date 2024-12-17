Kevin Owens Declares Himself the ‘True WWE Champion’

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens may have lost against Cody Rhodes last Saturday at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but he still views himself as the “new, true WWE Champion.” Owens took to social media earlier today, declaring that he will be competing in his first matches at the WWE Champion during this year’s live holiday tour. He wrote the following:

“BALLZ!!! Now that I have your attention, I have great news for you all! I am proud to officially announce that I will be competing in my first matches as your new, true WWE Champion on this year’s Holiday loop (that’s a term people in “the business” use that refers to a string of consecutive shows in different cities over a short period of time) starting in Jacksonville on the 26th, followed by 3 more shows in Florida and then one in Detroit for some reason. Be there to witness history! Oh, the Raw crew has shows too. Whatever.”

As noted, following his loss to Cody Rhodes, Owens hit Rhodes with a Piledriver. He also grabbed the winged eagle WWE title belt that Cody was granted to use for one night only for the special event. After that, Kevin Owens got into an altercation with WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque that was caught on video.