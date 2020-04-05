Kevin Owens Defeats Seth Rollins Twice At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Kevin Owens settled the score with Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania tonight, technically defeating him twice at the event. The match initially ended when Rollins struck Owens with the ring bell, handing him a disqualification victory. Owens demanded the match be restarted as a no disqualification match, which he eventually won with the stunner. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

Who really built this place?@WWERollins and @FightOwensFight will put each other through HELL to find out! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/EKMUFNEJUN — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020