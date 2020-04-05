wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Defeats Seth Rollins Twice At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
Kevin Owens settled the score with Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania tonight, technically defeating him twice at the event. The match initially ended when Rollins struck Owens with the ring bell, handing him a disqualification victory. Owens demanded the match be restarted as a no disqualification match, which he eventually won with the stunner. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
#WrestleMania ➡️#KOMania@FightOwensFight battles @WWERollins RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! Sign up for your free trial to watch! pic.twitter.com/IqqWfveGQG
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
He is reborn. #WrestleMania @WWERollins @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/SLg41TkOGL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2020
Who really built this place?@WWERollins and @FightOwensFight will put each other through HELL to find out! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/EKMUFNEJUN
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
So many questions…
The #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins disqualifies himself as he hits @FightOwensFight with the ringbell. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8uuHQ053RA
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
.@FightOwensFight wants to finish this RIGHT.
𝑵𝑶 rules. 𝑵𝑶 Disqualifications. Let's do this! #WrestleMania @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/CSbt3eGIJF
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
He built and he wants to burn it down, himself. #WrestleMania @WWERollins @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/HfJdHPakbX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2020
OH MY MESSIAH!!!! 😱#WrestleMania @WWERollins @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/pKxa9daB7P
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
The #MondayNightMessiah has been defeated.@FightOwensFight pins @WWERollins to secure the victory ON HIS TERMS. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/EELclFcqg5
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Complete and utter CARNAGE. #WrestleMania @FightOwensFight @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/JSS74WZL6I
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
