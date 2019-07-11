wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Denies Being ‘Best in the World,’ Titus O’Neil on Susan G. Komen Podcast, Video of Miz at MLB Softball Game

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kevin Owens is not interested in being known as the “Best in the World,” especially with Shane McMahon claiming the title. After Houston Astros player Josh Reddick replied to Owens’ Stunner on Shane by addressing Owens by the moniker, Owens replied:

– Titus O’Neil is the guest on Susan G. Komen’s “Real Pink” podcast, which you can listen to here. O’Neil discusses supporting his grandmother through her journey with breast cancer, and how friends and family can provide encouragement to their loved ones.

– WWE posted the following video of The Miz at the Celebrity Softball Game in Cleveland during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend:

