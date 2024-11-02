wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Want Fight With Randy Orton, Thinks His Ribs Are Broken
November 2, 2024
During today’s WWE Crown Jewel post-show, Kevin Owens spoke about his match with Randy Orton that never got started. He noted that he was able to walk out under his own power while Orton could not. He also said that he never wanted any of this to happen. He noted that even though he walked out, he thinks he has broken ribs.
He never even wanted this match!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/BPOd593J80
— WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024