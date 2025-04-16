Kevin Owens Discusses Facing Sami Zayn at the Rogers Centre

– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens discussed facing his longtime friend Sami Zayn at the Rogers Centre in an Unsanctioned Match at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Owens on his Unsanctioned Match with Sami Zayn: “That was really special. Me and Sami have had a lot of big matches. We’ve wrestled at WrestleMania a few times and been in the same match at WrestleMania. We had a singles match at WrestleMania, that’s pretty crazy. We’ve had pretty much every kind of match against each other in WWE, but to get to do it at the SkyDome [now known as Rogers Centre], dare I say it was probably bigger than WrestleMania to us because it’s in front of our countrymen as well.”

On going to the Rogers Centre for WrestleMania 18: “That stadium, I went there for WrestleMania 18. That’s where I saw my first WrestleMania. It was very special. We wrestled in Toronto so many times on the independent scene before and now to get to do it at the biggest venue in Toronto. Seems like fans enjoyed the match quite a bit, which also means a lot.”

Kevin Owens defeated Zayn in the unsanctioned bout at the premium live event.