Kevin Owens Discusses Wanting to Pursue the Tag Titles, Who He’d Like to Team With

– Speaking to talkSPORT, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens discussed wanting to pursue the tag team titles at some point and who he’d like to team with. Below are some highlights.

On his WrestleMania 37 match with Sami Zayn: “We only had a few weeks build and we only knew about it a few weeks before that it was going to happen. It was a great moment, great that I got to share the ring with him on that stage. I wish we would of had more time [in the ring] and I think if we had more time, it would have been something. People loved the match from what I can tell, but we could have given them something people talk about for a long time.”

Kevin Owens on wanting to become a tag team champion with Sami Zayn: “I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt. If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami [Zayn] but it doesn’t seem like our trajectories are going to line up that way.”

On Finn Balor as a potential tag team partner: “Otherwise, I think Finn Balor would be a great partner for me. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick. It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right, but those two guys definitely do.”