Kevin Owens Says He Doesn’t Have More Than 5-6 Years Left In Wrestling
In an interview with Uproxx, Kevin Owens spoke about his future in wrestling, noting that he probably only has five to six years left in in the ring. Here are highlights:
On Cody Rhodes leaving WWE in 2016: “At the very least, he felt like he needed a reset and to go do something different so that he would be viewed different by the people that were running WWE at the time, and I encouraged him to do that. I was really losing somebody I considered like a brother. I remember texting him a lot after those matches, very often telling him like, ‘Hey, this is what you were missing.’ When he left, he just got this whole change of attitude, a whole change of how he carried himself and he just threw caution to the wind, I guess he just went all in and it ended up working out for him. I always knew he had that in him and so did he, which is why he left.”
On being WWE Universal Champion: “It wasn’t the most memorable run. At the time, I didn’t really appreciate it for what it was. So I’d love to be able to get another run at it, another shot at it, and have a good championship run. Just be able to look back at a run and be able to say I was a good champion.”
On how much longer he has left in WWE: “I don’t have a decade left here. Another 5, 6 years or something if the opportunities are there and the circumstances are right.”