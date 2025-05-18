Kevin Owens Says He Doesn’t Have a Surgery Date Yet: ‘We’ll Figure It Out’

Kevin Owens has given an update on his neck status, noting that he has not yet undergone surgery on it. Owens announced in early April that he had to withdraw from his WrestleMania 41 match with Randy Orton due to needing surgery on his neck. He posted a new video on Sunday to give an update, noting that he hasn’t had the surgery yet and that they’re still figuring out what needs to be done.

“Hey guys,” Owens began (per Fightful). “So I haven’t been around in a little while and I know a lot of people are wondering what’s going on with my neck and the neck surgery and all that stuff so I figured I’d take today to update you all… So, first, we don’t have a surgery date yet. I have not had surgery yet. Despite reports that are contrary. We’re still gonna try and figure out what the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So we’re kind of figuring that out still. So, there’s a lot of uncertainty but hopefully in the next few weeks, we get clarity and we do the surgery and then we go from there.”

He added elsewhere in the video, “I don’t know what’s happening with my neck. So, we’ll figure it out.”

Randy Orton ended up facing Joe Hendry at WrestleMania after Hendry answered his open challenge.