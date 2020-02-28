Kevin Owens Donating T-Shirt Proceeds To Mental Health Organizations

In a video he posted to Twitter, Kevin Owens revealed that he is donating proceeds of his ‘Just Keep Fighting’ t-shirt to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Canada and the National Alliance For Mental Illness.

He said: “Hey everybody, I’m recording a little video today to tell you about this shirt. It’s my newest shirt, it’s available on WWEShop.com and it’ll be available at a lot of the live events and RAWs, Smackdown, PPVs, whatever for the next little while. It says ‘Just Keep Fighting.’ When I started using this phrase a few weeks ago on Twitter, the feedback I got was that a lot of people, it really spoke to them because that phrase ‘Just Keep Fighting’ is helping them through whatever their struggles were, whether it was dealing with an illness or a family member dealing with an illness or mental health struggles or whatever obstacles they were facing.

Then once the shirt was released, I tweeted about it. People came back to me and said we’re gonna buy the shirt for themselves, for their loved ones, to help them with going through whatever they’re going through. With that in mind and after speaking with my wife, I’ve decided that all the profits I make from this shirt are going to go to two organizations that help with mental health, one in Canada and one in the US. In Canada we’re donating to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Canada and in the US, the National Alliance For Mental Illness. Because of the feedback you gave me, I wanted to give back to all of you. Whether you’re struggling with a disease or mental illness or anything, I think everybody can benefit from the betterment of mental health. That’s what were gonna do. When you buy this shirt, just know that the money I make for it is going back out to these charities.”