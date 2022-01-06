Kevin Owens, Edge, Sasha Banks, Johnny Gargano & More React to William Regal’s WWE Release

William Regal’s WWE release has been one of the top discussions on Wrestling Twitter today, and Kevin Owens, Edge, Sasha Banks, Johnny Gargano commented on the cut. As reported, WWE released Regal among a spate of NXT and Performance Center staffing cuts on Wednesday that also included Brian “Road Dogg” James, Dave Kapoor, Scott Armstrong, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and more.

You can see a selection of tweets from Owens, Edge, Banks, Gargano, Mick Foley, Becky Lynch, Cesaro, Cathy Kelley, Eric Young, Lana, Renee Paquette, and many more:

I truly can’t overstate this: There is no chance I would be where I am today without William Regal. I’m so grateful for his advice and guidance throughout the years. An absolute example of what I aspire to be when my time as an active performer in the ring is done. https://t.co/HmbltoOwYT — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 6, 2022

There would be no Sasha Banks if it wasn’t for @RealKingRegal thank you for giving me a chance and believing in me. 💙 Forever grateful — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 6, 2022

.@RealKingRegal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He’s a real man(s) man. pic.twitter.com/WNDdJjJsvE — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 6, 2022

If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal pic.twitter.com/ib8GFIHHzE — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 5, 2022

Eternally grateful that Regal gave me a chance when I was nothing. I owe so much to him. pic.twitter.com/ML4c4KgICa — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 6, 2022

WILLIAM REGAL?

WTF? Whoever hires @RealKingRegal will be fortunate for doing so. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 6, 2022

At the time, I didn't have a big UK independent name. I was working shows around Morecambe and the holiday camps. Without him I wouldn't be where I am today. There would be no @FSWrestlingUK or this version of the GYV.

He lives and breaths this job.

Thank you. — James Drake (@JamesDrake_GYT) January 5, 2022

There would be no FTR without William Regal. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 6, 2022

a tweet cannot even begin to express my adoration for William Regal. truly best of the best. — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 6, 2022

William Regal is responsible for so many deserving wrestlers getting their big break. His passion for this industry, and for teaching the next generation of wrestlers is unmatched. Very grateful for the opportunities he’s given me — MA92 (@MandrewsJunior) January 5, 2022

William Regal FN RULES! That’s the tweet! — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) January 5, 2022

William regal was always straight up and respectful when he didn’t have to be every time I seen him. #WilliamRegal — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) January 6, 2022

William Regal gave the Drama King persona it’s initial wings. A great mind and persona for any organization. — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) January 6, 2022

William regal is invaluable when it comes to knowledge in professional wrestling. The key words I keep thinking about are "professional wrestling". — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) January 5, 2022

A huge thank you to @WWERoadDogg @IamSmiley @RealKingRegal @WWERanjinSingh for everything you all taught me in WWE. You all helped so many of us become who we are today. #Thankyou — CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 5, 2022

William Regal is an asset to whoever hires him next. I'm shocked. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) January 5, 2022