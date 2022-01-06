wrestling / News

Kevin Owens, Edge, Sasha Banks, Johnny Gargano & More React to William Regal’s WWE Release

January 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WIlliam Regal NXT

William Regal’s WWE release has been one of the top discussions on Wrestling Twitter today, and Kevin Owens, Edge, Sasha Banks, Johnny Gargano commented on the cut. As reported, WWE released Regal among a spate of NXT and Performance Center staffing cuts on Wednesday that also included Brian “Road Dogg” James, Dave Kapoor, Scott Armstrong, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and more.

You can see a selection of tweets from Owens, Edge, Banks, Gargano, Mick Foley, Becky Lynch, Cesaro, Cathy Kelley, Eric Young, Lana, Renee Paquette, and many more:

