Kevin Owens Recalls Getting Emotional Seeing Reaction To Randy Orton At WWE Backlash

Kevin Owens teamed up with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, and he recently talked about why he got emotional seeing the crowd reaction to Orton at the show. Owens and Orton lost to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on last weekend’s show, and Owens reflected on the match on last week’s The Bump. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the crowd reaction to Orton at Backlash: “The most amazing part for me was actually seeing the love and respect they showed Randy because, not to dwell on it, but Randy is somebody I’ve looked up to for so long, before I even got to WWE as an aspiring wrestler and then once I got here, someone who, in my opinion, is exactly what a veteran should be and what we all aspire to be as far as an example in the locker room. [He] Wasn’t always perfect in his younger years but readily admits to it, owns up to the mistakes he’s made. He’s truly a leader without wanting to be one, without saying he’s a leader. He doesn’t have to say he’s a locker room leader, he just is.”

On getting emotional over it: “He was soaking it in and I tell … it meant a lot to him and that made me almost a little emotional honestly. Before the match started, when he was coming out, like doing his pose in the corner … that was a really special moment, that’s what I take away the most from that whole thing. And the fans, they were incredible all night, but what they did for Randy and giving him the love and respect he deserves, that was really cool.”